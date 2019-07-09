Image copyright Scottish Power Image caption The blaze engulfed the substation near a number of homes

Scottish Power have offered a £5,000 reward for information following a fire at a substation in South Lanarkshire.

The firm believes vandals deliberately set the electrical unit ablaze, causing mass power loss and £50,000 in damage.

Fire crews were called to the residential area on Burns Terrace, Cambuslang at about 18:30 on Monday.

It is thought the fire was started using flammable material inside a wheelie bin. Scottish Power said it was an "extremely dangerous" act.

The news comes after another fire erupted at a substation in Holyrood, Edinburgh on Thursday.

Scottish Power launched an investigation into the incident, which is thought to have been caused by a rare internal fault.

'Risk lives'

Energy chiefs say they will work with police on the Cambuslang incident and have offered a reward for any information "which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible".

It is estimated the fire caused 2,500 homes and businesses to lose power for a number of hours. The substation was completely destroyed.

Guy Jefferson, customer service director for SP Energy Networks, said: "This was an extremely dangerous act and whoever was behind this vandalism clearly doesn't care about the consequences.

"The location of the fire is in a residential area and close to a number of homes.

"Given the time of day this incident happened, there could also have been children playing nearby. Its beggars belief that anyone could risk the lives of local people in this way."