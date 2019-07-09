Image copyright Google Image caption The man was stabbed on Mitchell Street, Coatbridge, in the early hours of Tuesday

Detectives said a man is fortunate to be alive after he was stabbed during a street argument.

The 27-year-old victim was attacked on Mitchell Street, Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, at about 00:40 on Tuesday.

The man then made his way to Craigend Drive where a relative raised the alarm.

He was initially taken to Monklands Hospital before being transferred to the Golden Jubilee Hospital in Clydebank.

Det Sgt Clare Cassidy said: "This attack has left a young man in a very serious condition that requires surgery and could quite easily have had fatal consequences.

"The suspect is described as being a white male who was dressed in shorts, a black jumper and black T-shirt.

"It is also believed that there was a man and woman in the area at the time and I urge them to come forward immediately as they may be able to provide vital information that could assist our inquiry."

Police said the woman is described as being in her mid 30s with brown hair while the man was wearing a black hat.