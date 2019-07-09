Image copyright Unite

An industrial dispute which threatened to cause major disruption at Glasgow Airport is over.

Unite confirmed that members voted to accept a revised offer put to them by management in a bid to end the deadlock over pensions.

A series of strikes had been planned for this month which could have disrupted the travel plans of thousands of holidaymakers.

A Glasgow Airport spokesman welcomed the move.

Last week strike action was suspended while the Unite prepared to ballot its members.

Revised offer

As part of the dispute, workers had been scheduled to strike last Friday and this Thursday.

An earlier day of strike action was called off to allow for talks.

About 400 union members took part in voting over six days.

A union spokesman said: "Unite can confirm today that following a consultative ballot of Unite members at Glasgow Airport its membership have voted to accept the revised offer put to them by management.

"This now ends the dispute at Glasgow Airport."

An airport spokesman said: "We welcome the outcome of the consultative ballot which has seen staff vote to accept the company's offer and bring the dispute to an end."