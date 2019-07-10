Man charged after Coatbridge street stabbing
- 10 July 2019
A 20-year-old man has been charged after a man was stabbed in what police are treating as an attempted murder in North Lanarkshire.
The 27-year-old victim was attacked on Mitchell Street, Coatbridge, at about 00:40 on Tuesday.
He was initially taken to Monklands Hospital before being transferred to the Golden Jubilee Hospital in Clydebank.
The arrested man is expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Thursday.