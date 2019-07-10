Men arrested after woman 'spat on' at Orange walk in Glasgow
- 10 July 2019
Two men have been arrested following reports that a 25-year-old woman was spat on during an Orange walk in Glasgow.
The incident is alleged to have happed in West George Street on Saturday.
About 9,000 people marched through the streets of the city for the annual Battle of the Boyne parade.
The arrested men, aged 34 and 45, are expected to appear in court at court at a later date.