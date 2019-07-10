A Slovakian man has been found guilty of raping three young sisters over an 11-year-old period in Glasgow.

Two of Matus Ferko's victims were aged eight when he raped them and the third girl was 13.

He attacked one of the eight-year-olds once, but repeatedly raped his other two victims.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Ferko, 44, fled back to Slovakia when an arrest warrant was issued in October 2017.

He was later taken into custody in his home country and extradited in July last year.

Judge Lady Rae told Ferko: "You have been convicted of an appalling catalogue of violent sexual offending against children.

"The damage you have done to these young women is immeasurable. You can expect a substantial period of imprisonment."

Tied girl's hands

The court heard that Ferko carried out the offences between November 2004 and April 2015.

He was violent during the attacks - tying one girl's hands with rope and putting his hand over the mouth of another.

Throughout his trial, Ferko denied the charges against him and claimed that all three victims were lying.

He was placed on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced next month.