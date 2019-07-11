Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police were called to the mosque in the early hours of Thursday

A man's body has been found in Scotland's largest mosque in Glasgow.

Police said they were called to Glasgow Central Mosque at about 03:40 on Thursday after receiving reports that the body of an 80-year-old man was inside.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the death was not currently being treated as suspicious.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place to determine how the man died.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The entrance to the mosque was taped off by police

In a statement, police said: "At about 03:40 on Thursday, police received reports of an 80-year-old man's body being found inside the Central Mosque in the Gorbals Glasgow.

"A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death.

"However, the death is not currently being treated as suspicious."