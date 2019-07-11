Image caption Robyn Fryar was taken to hospital after being struck by a car

The family of a teenager who died after an alleged hit-and-run in Paisley says they are "in a nightmare they cannot wake up from".

Robyn Fryar, 15, was crossing Glenburn Road, near Fereneze Drive, with friends at about 02:00 on Sunday when she was struck by a car.

Emergency services were unable to save her.

Police Scotland has shared a family statement saying they are "devastated" at the "meaningless act".

It said: "Robyn was tragically taken from us in the early hours of Sunday morning and there are no words to describe our loss and the horrific and meaningless act which caused her death.

"Robyn was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and a loyal friend, she lived life with love and laughter in her heart. To be taken from us at such a young age is devastating, we will never experience the joy of seeing her married or have her own children.

"Her family and friends currently feel as though we are in a nightmare that we cannot wake up from, with the pain too much to bear."

'Horrific circumstances'

Emergency services tried to help Ms Fryar. She was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but died a short time later.

Her family thanked those involved for their efforts.

They said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank friends and family who have supported us over the last few days, and the kind and thoughtful messages we have received.

"We would also like to thank the emergency services, police, paramedics and members of the community who fought so hard to save Robyn's life."

The family tribute followed one from the teenager's head teacher at St Andrew's Academy which described her as "friendly, vibrant and considerate".

Image caption The 15-year-old was struck as she crossed Glenburn Road in Paisley

The family thanked the school for its compassion.

They said: "The involvement from St Andrews School, teachers and pupils in paying tribute to Robyn has been so comforting and respectful, and while the investigation is still on-going we do hope that there will be justice for Robyn in the future, and changes will be made so that no other parent loses a child in such horrific circumstances.

"We would now ask that our family is left in peace to grieve and plan for Robyn's funeral which will be a celebration of the life of a wonderful daughter who was loved by all who knew her."

Two men appeared in court on Monday charged with Ms Fryar's death.

Shaun Gatti and David Kinnon, both 20, made no plea or declaration when they appeared in private before Paisley Sheriff Court and were released on bail.