Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Michael Finlay started attacking the baby on the day she was born

A 34-year-old man who left a baby with a fractured skull after a series of attacks has been jailed for five years.

Michael Finlay shook the girl "uncontrollably" between October and December 2017 at a house in Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard the first attack was on the day the baby was born and another was on Christmas Day.

Finlay was convicted of repeatedly assaulting the child to her severe injury and danger of life.

The court heard how he would "lose control" and yell at the baby to "shut up" when she cried.

Sheriff Norman Ritchie QC handed Finlay, of Johnstone, Renfrewshire, the maximum five-year sentence that can be imposed at a sheriff court.

The sheriff told him: "Your rage has cost you your home, your employment and your liberty.

"No one who heard the evidence could fail to be moved by the plight of the child who suffered at your hands."