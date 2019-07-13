Image caption Three people were struck by a car after leaving the Pig & Whistle pub on McNeil Street

Three people were injured in an "attempted murder" after being hit by a car which had mounted a pavement.

Two men, aged 25 and 28, and a 63-year-old woman, were struck on Old Rutherglen Road in Glasgow after leaving the Pig & Whistle pub on McNeil Street at about midnight on Friday.

All three were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The 25-year-old was later released. The 28-year-old man and 63-year-old women were described as "stable" in hospital.

Police have been trying to obtain a description of the car involved.

Det Sgt Keith Runcie said: "The car had driven up onto the pavement and therefore we are treating this incident as attempted murder.

"Officers had been called to a disturbance at the pub prior to the incident taking place and therefore we are trying to establish whether both incidents are linked.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have been in the Pig & Whistle pub on McNeil Street last night, or who witnessed the incident take place on Old Rutherglen Road to get in touch with us as soon as possible."