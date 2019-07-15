Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Margaret Meldrum was killed near her home

Police have named a 75-year-old woman who died after being struck by a quad bike which mounted the pavement in Glasgow.

Margaret Meldrum was walking near her home on Millbrix Avenue, Knightswood when she was hit at 15:10 on Saturday.

Emergency services attended but she died at the scene. The road was closed for almost five hours.

A 23 year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further inquiries.

Image caption Floral tributes were left at the scene

Sgt Nikki Taylor said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have been in the Knightswood area on Saturday afternoon and saw a quad bike being driven so we can establish exactly what happened here.

"We know there was a white van in the street at the time of the incident and we would appeal to the driver to get in touch as they may have vital information.

"You may also have dashcam or home CCTV that can help us, please look back."