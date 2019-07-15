In pictures: TRNSMT rocks Glasgow Green
Lewis Capaldi received a hero's welcome from a crowd of thousands of adoring fans at Glasgow's TRNSMT festival.
Days after being compared to Chewbacca by Oasis elder statesman Noel Gallagher, the Glasgow-born star walked out on stage wearing a mask of the loveable Wookie.
Capaldi was a late addition to the festival's main stage line-up after Snow Patrol pulled out.
To be asked to stand in for the popular indie group at his local festival, was a "dream come true" he told his audience.
He was one of the biggest crowd-pullers on Glasgow Green at the weekend, where Aberdeenshire's Emeli Sande was also a late stand-in for Jess Glynne.
