Bridge work to cause 'significant delays' on M74 near Hamilton
Bridge works are expected to cause significant delays on the M74 near Hamilton in Lanarkshire for the next 10 days.
A contraflow will be in place from 20:00 on Tuesday 16 July, both northbound and southbound, between Junction 6 Hamilton/Motherwell and Bothwell Services.
A minimum of two lanes will be running in each direction.
It is to allow maintenance and re-waterproofing works on Raith Bridge.
Transport Scotland said a "Get in Lane, Stay in Lane" system would be in operation for M74 northbound traffic approaching Junction 5 at Raith.
Severe delays are expected during peak times and road users are advised to avoid the area if possible or use alternative modes of transport.