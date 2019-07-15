Image copyright Google Image caption Significant delays are expected on approach to the Raith junction as work takes place on Raith Bridge

Bridge works are expected to cause significant delays on the M74 near Hamilton in Lanarkshire for the next 10 days.

A contraflow will be in place from 20:00 on Tuesday 16 July, both northbound and southbound, between Junction 6 Hamilton/Motherwell and Bothwell Services.

A minimum of two lanes will be running in each direction.

It is to allow maintenance and re-waterproofing works on Raith Bridge.

Transport Scotland said a "Get in Lane, Stay in Lane" system would be in operation for M74 northbound traffic approaching Junction 5 at Raith.

Severe delays are expected during peak times and road users are advised to avoid the area if possible or use alternative modes of transport.