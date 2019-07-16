Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The incident happened on a train from Glasgow Central to Lanark

Transport police have launched an investigation after a woman was sexually assaulted on a train.

A man with tattoos on his hand "inappropriately touched" a woman in her 20s on the service between Glasgow Central and Lanark last Thursday.

He also made sexual comments to the woman and he was aggressive to other passengers during the incident at about 20:51.

British Transport Police said the man was white, bald, tall and heavy-built.

He was wearing a purple or pink hooded top, jeans, and green trainers. He was carrying a white drawstring bag.

The incident happened between Glasgow Central and Carluke.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or can indentify the suspect should contact British Transport Police.