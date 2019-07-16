Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Patricia Henry was formally reported missing in March 2018

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman who has been missing for 20 months.

Patricia Henry, 46, was last seen in Girvan on 13 November 2017, but she was not formally reported missing by her family until March 2018.

Earlier this month Police Scotland said they feared the mother had "come to harm".

But on Tuesday the force confirmed a 69-year-old man has been charged in connection with Ms Henry's death.

Despite extensive inquiries in Renfrewshire and Ayrshire, and a series of media appeals, no trace of Ms Henry has been found.

Det Ch Insp Suzanne Chow, of the Police Scotland's major investigation team, said: "Our thoughts remain with Patricia's family and although Police Scotland has carried out extensive enquiries we have yet to find her body.

"Despite today's significant development I would continue to urge anyone who has any information which can help our investigation to get in touch."

The 69-year-old man is expected to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Wednesday.