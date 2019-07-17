Gang hunted after man hit by car then stabbed after chase
A man was stabbed after being deliberately struck by a car and then chased by a gang.
Police said the 21-year-old was standing on Annette Street in Govanhill, Glasgow when he was hit by a dark Audi.
It then stopped, along with a silver Honda Accord and a Mercedes, before the occupants got out and pursued the man.
A second man, aged 20, was also assaulted during the incident, which happened at around 22:00 on Tuesday.
The suspects drove off in the direction of Calder Street.
The 21-year-old man is being treated for a stab wound while the 20-year-old, who is not one of the suspects, is being treated for his injuries.
Staff at the the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital said both men are in a stable condition after the incident, which is being treated as attempted murder.
Det Insp Peter Sharp said: "Our inquiries are ongoing to establish more details including the circumstances surrounding this attack and to trace the men responsible.
"This is a busy area and I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident who has not yet spoken to officers, or anyone who has information that will assist this investigation."