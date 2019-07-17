Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Patricia Henry was formally reported missing in March 2018

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a woman who has been missing for 20 months.

Patricia Henry, 46, was last seen in Girvan on 13 November 2017, but she was not formally reported missing by her family until March 2018.

George Metcalff, 69, is accused of killing her among a string of other charges.

Mr Metcalff, from Paisley, made no plea at Ayr Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody for further inquiries.

Ms Henry lived in Paisley before moving to Girvan in Ayrshire a month before disappearing.

Despite extensive inquiries in Renfrewshire and Ayrshire, and a series of media appeals, no trace of Ms Henry has been found.

Earlier this month Police Scotland said they feared the mother had "come to harm".

Det Ch Insp Suzanne Chow, of the Police Scotland's major investigation team, said earlier: "Our thoughts remain with Patricia's family and although Police Scotland has carried out extensive enquiries we have yet to find her body.

"Despite today's significant development I would continue to urge anyone who has any information which can help our investigation to get in touch."

In addition to the murder charge, Mr Metcalff is also accused of two charges of rape, one of indecent assault, four of assault to injury, one of assault and one of assault to severe injury.

He is further charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice.