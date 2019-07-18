Image copyright Google

A teenager has died and three others were taken to hospital after an incident at a house in South Lanarkshire.

The 17-year-old boy became unwell at the property in Pitreavie Court, Hamilton in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Paramedics treated him at the scene but he died later at Hairmyres Hospital.

Police said his death was being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination would be carried out.

Two girls aged 16 and 17 and 16-year-old boy were also taken to hospital as a precaution.