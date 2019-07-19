Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked near a bookmakers in Gartcraig Road

A man who was kicked, punched and stamped on in a Glasgow street has been left with serious head and facial injuries.

The 23-year-old was attacked by a man and a woman who approached him in the Riddrie area of the city at about 23.50 on Thursday.

He was treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary before being released.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the assault which happened near a bookmakers on Gartcraig Road.

Dashcam appeal

They are also carrying out door-to-door inquiries and reviewing CCTV.

The couple responsible for the attack was last seen heading towards Warriston Street.

Police said the man was wearing dark clothing and the woman had dark hair, dark clothing and was wearing a baseball cap and hooped earrings.

Det Sgt Colin Thapar said: "Gartcraig Road is a busy road and I am sure there would have been other people in the area or motorists driving past.

"If you recognise the description of the man and woman or have dashcam footage of the incident please get in touch as soon as possible."