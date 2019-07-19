Members of a gang who carried out a shooting at the home of a Glasgow crime clan member have been jailed.

Zak Bennett, 27, Chloe Walker, 22, Courtney McCredie, 22, and Ian Moyes, 33, targeted Annette Daniel's property in Robroyston, in July 2017.

The High Court in Glasgow heard how Ms Daniel, 57, was cradling a child in the early hours when she heard two bangs.

Ms Daniel, the sister of late Glaswegian crime boss Jamie Daniel, did not report the incident to police.

However, officers managed to gather enough evidence and the gang members were convicted following a trial in Glasgow.

At the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday, judge Lord Armstrong jailed Bennett, a prisoner of HMP Addiewell in West Lothian, Walker, from Shotts, Lanarkshire, McCreadie, from Wishaw, Lanarkshire, and Ian Moyes, of HMP Barlinnie, to eight years each.

Caught by photograph

He said: "You have been convicted by the jury on the basis that you were all engaged in a joint enterprise. So I cannot distinguish between any of you.

"In this case, my main priority is to impose a sentence which reflects the seriousness of your offending behaviour and will deter others who are planning to engage in similar activities.

"In this case, the total sentence for each of you will be eight years."

Earlier this year, the High Court in Glasgow heard how police caught the gang because of a picture taken by Walker.

She posed for a picture in her underwear beside the firearm used in the attack. Another photo showed Bennett appearing to snort white powder from her bare bottom with the same firearm still there.

Ms Daniel is one of Scotland's most notorious shoplifters. She was related to Jamie Daniel who was engaged in a long-running feud in north Glasgow with members of the rival Lyons family clan.