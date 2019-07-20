Image copyright Google Image caption The factory was uncovered after a strong smell was noticed coming from a disused industrial unit on Muirshiel Road

Cannabis with a street value of nearly £1m has been recovered from a disused factory in Port Glasgow.

More than 600 plants and cultivation equipment were seized in the raid at a disused industrial unit.

Police Scotland - alerted to the cannabis factory by a member of the public - said it took them days to recover all the drugs, which have an estimated street value of £985,400.

Officers are still trying to trace those involved in the cannabis farm.

Insp Julie MacDonald told The Greenock Telegraph the raid was a major victory in the battle against drugs in Inverclyde.

She said: "We received reports of a strong smell from the premises and officers attended.

"Thereafter police obtained a search warrant for the premises.

"Entry was gained and a large scale cannabis cultivation with an estimated street value of £985,408 was seized from the property.

"Enquiries are ongoing to trace the person or persons involved.

"This substantial recovery emphasises our commitment to disrupting drug activity and local supply."