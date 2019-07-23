Patients are being advised of problems with telephone and internet connections after an underground cable was damaged.

NHS Ayrshire & Arran confirmed it was made aware by BT and Capita of an issue in the Largs area and said engineers were working to resolve it.

Largs Medical Group patients who require emergency care should telephone an ambulance on 999 as this would be the normal procedure.

Any patient looking to speak to a doctor should call NHS24 on 111.

Eddie Fraser, director of East Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership, said : "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause patients of Largs Medical Group."

An Openreach spokeswoman said: "A third party logging company working close to Clyde Muirshiel Regional Park damaged an underground fibre cable resulting in a small number of people in the west of Scotland losing their broadband service yesterday afternoon.

"Communities in Largs, Brodick, Whiting Bay and Fairlie are affected. Engineers are working to repair the cable as soon as possible.

"We hope to reconnect everyone later today and we're sorry for any inconvenience."