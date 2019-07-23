Glasgow's Sauchiehall Street closed due to falling masonry
- 23 July 2019
Part of a major road through Glasgow's city centre has been closed due to masonry falling from a building's roof.
Glasgow City Council said Sauchiehall Street was closed to eastbound traffic between its junction with St George's Road and Newton Street.
The road was closed during the evening's rush hour and emergency work is taking place.
Police confirmed no-one was injured, and that officers were made aware of the incident at 15:20.
The building the masonry fell from houses the restaurant Nanakusa.
Please be aware that Sauchiehall Street is closed to all eastbound traffic at its junction with St George's Road/Newton Street.— Glasgow City Council (@GlasgowCC) July 23, 2019
