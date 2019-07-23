Glasgow & West Scotland

Hundreds of homes affected by Glasgow power cut

  • 23 July 2019

Hundreds of people in Glasgow's west end have been affected by a power cut.

SP Energy Networks said the blackout was in the G12 and G13 areas and it was working to restore supplies.

It tweeted that its engineers were investigating the problem at a local substation.

It added that they would try to re-route the electricity supply and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites