Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Theresa John later died from her injuries in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital

Police have named a woman who died after a crash between a Land Rover and a car in West Dunbartonshire.

Theresa John, 67, was a passenger in the vehicle which appeared to lose control on the A82 in Dumbarton at about 09:15 last Friday.

Police said it crashed over the central reservation into a Volkswagen Passat. The Land Rover driver, a 74-year-old man, was taken to hospital.

The 53-year-old man driving the Passat did not require hospital treatment.

Ms John, from the Dumbarton area, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but later died from her injuries.