Image copyright Facebook Image caption Brandon Rice died in Hairmyres Hospital, East Kilbride, in the early hours of Wednesday

A teenager has been charged with drug offences after a schoolboy died after becoming ill.

Brandon Rice, 17, was taken to hospital after the alarm was raised in Pitreavie Court, Hamilton, on 17 July.

Police said his death was being treated as unexplained but BBC Scotland understands one line of inquiry is that it may have been drug-related.

The 17-year-old appeared in court on Friday and was freed pending further inquiries.

Brandon was a pupil at Hamilton Grammar School and played for Hamilton Rugby Club.

Head teacher Graeme Sives described Brandon as "friendly, endearing and charismatic" and said he was a talented sportsman.

"He was as popular with staff as he was with his fellow students and had just been elected as a prefect for next session," he said.