Image copyright PA/Spindrift Image caption Craig Galbraith was found guilty of sexual assault at the High Court in Glasgow

A sex attacker led a woman to woods in West Dunbartonshire and sexually assaulted her after seeing her on a bus.

Craig Galbraith, from Drumchapel, claimed he was "chancing his arm" by deciding to "chat up" his 22-year-old victim.

The 47-year-old struck near a shopping centre in Clydebank in August 2016 and originally faced a rape charge.

A jury at the High Court in Glasgow found him guilty of sexual assault.

The court heard the vulnerable woman was described as "frightened and confused" after emerging from bushes where the crime occurred.

Jurors heard how Galbraith earlier spotted her on a bus and found her "attractive".

Galbraith claimed he was then "chancing his arm" by trying to "chat up" the victim. The trial heard that within 20 seconds he had touched the shocked woman's bottom.

He then lead her towards woods where he sexually assaulted her. The area was described as "quite literally off the beaten path".

Two girls spotted the pair around the time of the incident - but Galbraith claimed to them: "She is fine".

'Very serious'

However, jurors heard the victim was "shaking" after her ordeal.

Galbraith, of the city's Drumchapel, denied the crime.

But, prosecutor Mark McGuire told jurors in his closing speech: "To suggest that she is lying is ridiculous.

"The reason she alleges she was sexually assaulted is because that is precisely what happened."

Galbraith held his head in his hands following the verdict.

Lady Stacey told him: "The offence is very serious and you should be under no illusion what will happen."

Galbraith was bailed pending sentencing next month.