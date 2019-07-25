Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Ronald Gatti attacked the man who killed his brother

A man who attacked his brother's killer in the dock after he escaped a murder charge has been jailed for three years.

Ronald Gatti, 31, punched murder accused Paul Beattie just minutes after a jury convicted him of the culpable homicide of James Gatti.

Beattie was repeatedly struck on the head and body while a security guard was also attacked.

A court heard Gatti told a social worker he was proud of what he did and would do it again.

But he expressed regret for assaulting the guard.

Jailing Gatti the judge, Lady Stacey, told him: "You are not entitled to take the law into your own hands. You punched the security guard repeatedly. She was at her work at the court and the court will not tolerate this.

"You say you were overcome by anger in the court and your anger was made worse because the verdict was culpable homicide and not murder.

"You told the social worker you were proud of your conduct and would do it again. What you did is simply not to be tolerated."

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Paul Beattie was found guilty of culpable homicide last summer after killing James Gatti, 34, in Edinburgh.

Beattie, 46, killed James Gatti, 34, outside a house in Gilmerton, Edinburgh in July 2017 during a row over a missing bottle of alcohol .

A court heard Beattie attacked Mr Gatti with a kitchen knife after he saw his victim put his hands around his partner Louise McCulloch's throat.

He admitted stabbing him but claimed he had been forced to act as Gatti was throttling his girlfriend.

The courtroom violence erupted last summer after jurors convicted Beattie of the lesser offence of culpable homicide.

Prosecutor Mark McGuire said: "At 2.45pm on July 4, 2018, the jury returned to deliver their verdict. Approximately 10 members of the deceased's family were in court.

"The jury's verdict resulted in significant distress to them and in spite of numerous police officers in the courtroom they began shouting which resulted in all of them, apart from Ronald Gatti being removed. This left only one police officer in the court.

"The accused rose from his seat and ran towards the dock after leaping over a wooden gate. He entered the dock and began punching Mr Beattie on the head and body."

Image copyright Police Scotland/Google Image caption James Gatti was found seriously injured at a house in Guardwell Glen

The court heard that security officer Ms O'Neill tried to protect Beattie, but was also struck.

Gatti then struggled with PC Iain Jamieson causing him to fall back trapping his arm.

Beattie, who was subsequently jailed for nine years for the killing of James Gatti, suffered pain to his head and left ear and swelling to his right forearm.

Ms O'Neill sustained pain to her face and lower lip and PC Jamieson had bruising to his left thigh and scratches to his right arm.

All three declined medical treatment.

Defence QC Ronnie Renucci said: "He deeply regrets assaulting the security guard.

"She was not the intended victim. There was a build up of emotions.

"He felt he had to do something in his brother's memory."