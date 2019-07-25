Glasgow & West Scotland

Police probe after man stabbed outside primary school

  • 25 July 2019
St Cuthbert's Primary School Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was attacked on Greenfield Road, just yards from St Cuthbert's Primary School

A man is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed outside a primary school in South Lanarkshire.

The 38-year-old victim was attacked on Greenfield Road, just yards from St Cuthbert's Primary School in Hamilton, at about 10:50.

Police said he was taken to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride where staff have described his condition as serious.

It is understood detectives are following a positive line of inquiry.

