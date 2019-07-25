Police probe after man stabbed outside primary school
- 25 July 2019
A man is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed outside a primary school in South Lanarkshire.
The 38-year-old victim was attacked on Greenfield Road, just yards from St Cuthbert's Primary School in Hamilton, at about 10:50.
Police said he was taken to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride where staff have described his condition as serious.
It is understood detectives are following a positive line of inquiry.