Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The threatened evictions sparked protests in Glasgow last summer

A mass eviction of asylum seekers in Glasgow has begun as part of a housing provider's lock-changing programme.

Serco, which provides free housing to around 300 people in the city, first announced that it was issuing eviction notices last July.

The Scottish Refugee Council have now been contacted by two men who say their locks have been changed.

Law firms are in the process of challenging the Scottish courts on whether such evictions are lawful.

Glasgow City Council's leader Susan Aitken previously warned the move could lead to "mass destitution".

In July a number of refugee and housing charities urged Serco to hold off action until legal proceedings had concluded.

It came after Serco announced it would restart the controversial policy, which it described as its "Move On Protocol". It said no more than 30 people would be issued with eviction notices in a week.

However a spokesman for Serco told BBC Scotland the firm would not budge from their timetable.

Almost all evictions are of single adult men and women. Serco said "no children will be left without housing".

Image caption A protest against the lock-change evictions was held on Buchanan Street

'Stop spreading fear'

The Guardian reports the Scottish Refugee Council have been contacted by two men whose locks were changed and their property removed from their accommodation by Serco.

One of the men, Ahmed, is a 33-year-old Syrian who came by lorry to the UK in 2011 and has received a notice to quit letter from Serco.

He said: "I have no idea what I would do next. There are so many other people suffering like this too."

Image caption Serco has sent out letters to some people giving them notice to leave their accommodation

A spokesperson for the Scottish Refugee Council tweeted: "Until this question is settled and the Scottish courts rule definitively on this, we urge Serco to stop these evictions right now.

"Stop spreading fear and anxiety in Glasgow. People have enough to cope with."

Legal challenge

In April a legal challenge arguing that evictions would be unlawful without a court order was dismissed by a judge.

Govan Law Centre is supporting an appeal of the decision and has called for the evictions to be suspended in the meantime.

According to the firm, which is representing a number of asylum seekers against Serco, 38 interim interdicts have been granted - which temporarily prevents eviction.

The firm described the current landscape of asylum claims as a "hostile environment".

Earlier this year it was also revealed that Serco had lost the Home Office contract in Scotland, which will be delivered by Mears Group after September.

Serco claims it costs about £1m a year to support people who remain in their properties after having their asylum claims rejected.