Air ambulance lands on M8 amid serious crash

Image copyright TOM FARMER/THE SCOTTISH SUN Image caption Traffic was brought to a halt as an air ambulance landed on the carriageway

A serious three-car crash has brought M8 traffic to a halt as an air ambulance landed on the carriageway.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Shotts on the eastbound carriageway at about 15:30.

Images captured by The Scottish Sun show one car having collided off the road onto the grass verge amid the wreckage.

The route has been closed in both directions. The number of casualties is unclear.

Traffic Scotland warned of long delays and urged drivers to avoid the route.

A Traffic Scotland spokesperson tweeted: M8 now closed in both directions at J5 Shotts due to a RTC.

"Emergency Services are on the scene."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We were alerted at 15:30 to reports of a road traffic collision involving three cars on the M8 between Newhouse and Shotts.

"Operations control mobilised five fire appliances to the scene and firefighters are currently working alongside emergency service partners."