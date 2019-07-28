Man dies and two women in hospital after M8 crash

Image copyright TOM FARMER/THE SCOTTISH SUN Image caption Traffic was brought to a halt as an air ambulance landed on the carriageway

A man has died after a crash on the M8 which led to an air ambulance landing on the carriageway.

The 44-year-old was a passenger in an Audi A4, which Acrossed the central crash barrier and hit a Subaru Impreza at about 15:30 on Saturday.

Traffic came to a standstill on the eastbound carriageway near junction 5, Shotts, North Lanarkshire.

The route was closed in both directions for six hours which caused long tailbacks.

A 25-year-old man who was driving the Audi and a 21-year-old man who was also in the car suffered minor injuries.

A 27-year-old man who was driving the Subaru was also treated for minor injuries, however, two women in his car, age 29 and 26, were seriously hurt.

They were taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where medical staff say their conditions are serious but stable.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the crash scene was cleared at about 21:30, although one lane remained closed while final debris recovery took place.

Sgt Jon Mochan appealed for witnesses and urged anyone with dashcam footage to contact the Police Scotland non-emergency line.