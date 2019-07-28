Image copyright Google

A man has been arrested over a disturbance during a Republican flute band's parade in Glasgow.

The alleged incident occurred on Abercromby Street, near St Mary's RC Church, after the march left Shuttle Street at about 15:30 on Saturday.

A Loyalist counter-protest was scheduled to take place on Abercromby Street.

The BBC understands police were alerted to allegations of sectarian behaviour.

The man who was arrested was released on bail, officers said. He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.