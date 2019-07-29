Image caption The northbound carriageway was passable with care but southbound was shut

One of Scotland's major commuter routes has reopened after heavy rain led to localised flash flooding.

The southbound side of the A77 was shut between Kilmarnock and Ayr on Sunday evening.

The northbound side was passable with care, but queues built up as vehicles drove slowly through deep water.

Police said the A77 was fully open on Monday morning but said some local roads in Ayrshire were still affected by flooding or surface water.