Image copyright Facebook Image caption Charlie Haughey, 20, died while on holiday with his friends

The son of Scottish government minister Clare Haughey has died while on holiday with friends in Amsterdam.

Charlie Haughey, 20, was pronounced dead at a hostel in the city on Saturday morning. The cause of death is unknown.

His brother, Sean, posted on Facebook that the family have been left "devastated" by their loss.

Ms Haughey has been MSP for Rutherglen since 2016 and is currently minister for mental health.

Sean wrote: "For those who aren't already aware, over the weekend we received the news that my brother Charlie Haughey had passed away Saturday morning while on holiday with his friends.

"A further post will be made when funeral arrangements are finalised for those wanting to attend.

"As you can imagine, we're all devastated at the loss of a brother, son, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. We have been very grateful for all the kind messages and support we've received over the past couple of days."

Image caption Mental Health Minister Clare Haughey was elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2016

He also urged anyone with photos of Charlie to share them with the family.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "My thoughts - and those of all of us in @theSNP - are with Clare and her family at this desperately sad time. I know they will be grateful for privacy as they try to come to terms with their loss."

Bruce Crawford, convener of the SNP group at Holyrood, said: "This is devastating news and our thoughts are with our dear friend and colleague Clare, her family and all those who knew Charlie.

"The family is very grateful for the warm messages received and kindly request that their privacy is respected at this time."

The Rutherglen SNP Twitter page posted: "It is with great sadness that we write this post to advise that our MSP Clare Haughey's son, Charlie, passed away this weekend. We are devastated for Clare and her family at this incredibly difficult time & will now take a break from social media over the next few days."

Ged Killen, Scottish Labour MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, tweeted: "I am terribly saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Rutherglen MSP Clare Haughey's son, Charlie.

"My deepest condolences go to Clare and her family at this incredibly difficult time."