A 50-year-old man has died after crashing his Harley Davidson into a motorway barrier.

Billy McCracken, from Cowdenbeath, was travelling northbound on the M74 on Sunday when his motorbike left the road and collided with the central reservation.

He was taken to Wishaw General Hospital but died from his injuries.

The accident happened near Uddington in South Lanarkshire at about 14:45. Police have appealed for witnesses.

Sgt Jonny Edgar said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have seen this motorcycle being driven on the M74, or indeed seen the collision take place.

"You may also have dashcam footage from around that time and we would ask you to check back and come forward with it.

"It could hold the key piece of information that will help us establish exactly what happened."