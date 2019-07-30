Man charged with street attack on teenager near pub
- 30 July 2019
A man has been arrested and charged with an alleged serious assault on a 15-year-old boy.
The teenager was injured at about 16:30 on Monday near the Saracen Bar on Saracen Street in the Possil area of Glasgow.
The boy was taken to the city's Royal Hospital for Children where staff have described his condition as stable.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said a 25-year-old man is expected to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court later.