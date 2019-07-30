Man charged over death of man found in Galston flat
30 July 2019
A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a man in East Ayrshire last week.
The body of Stewart Clelland, who was 56, was found in his flat in Wallace Street, Galston, on 24 July.
At the time, police said a disturbance had been heard at about 23:30 the previous evening.
The arrested man is due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Wednesday.