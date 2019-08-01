CCTV appeal over Glasgow car park attack and robbery
- 1 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to trace in connection with an assault and robbery in a Glasgow car park.
The attack took place in the city's Brown Street at about 22:00 on Friday 7 June. The woman in the image was accompanied by two men at the time.
She is white, aged 40 to 45, 5ft 7in tall, with blonde shoulder-length hair.
The woman was wearing a black jacket, green top, white jeans and black knee-high boots.
Officers are appealing for anyone who recognises her to come forward.