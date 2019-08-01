Image caption Mr McGloin was shot at a flat in Shettleston on 13 October last year

A 25-year-old man accused of shooting two men in Glasgow has walked free after the charges were dropped.

Michael Fratti had denied attempting to murder Robert McCann and Brian McGloin in the Shettleston area of the city last year.

It was claimed Mr Fratti was acting with another person when Mr McCann, 38, was shot in the head on 18 September.

Mr McGloin, 43, was shot on the body as well as being struck with a knife on 13 October.

Prosecutor Liam Ewing told the High Court in Glasgow: "Having taken time to consider matters and the evidence that has been led so far, I'm taking the decision to withdraw the libel against the accused."

Judge Lady Rae told Mr Fratti: "It is for the Crown to decide whether to continue with a prosecution. I acquit you."

In evidence, Mr McCann said he was shot in the head in his friend Christopher Lynch's home.

But he said he remembered nothing after hearing someone at the front door and walking out of the kitchen into the hallway.

'Rumours were rife'

He woke up days later in hospital. In court, he said he was unable to identify the gunman.

Mr McGloin, who was shot three times and slashed on the face, also said in court he was unable to identify his attacker.

He was asked about a police statement in which he named Mr Fratti and said that was one of the many rumours that were rife in the area at the time.

Mr Fratti's defence QC John Scullion asked Mr McGloin: "If you told police that Michael Fratti had shot you that must have been something you were told by someone else," and he replied: "Yes."

Witnesses to both incidents were also unable to identify the gunman.