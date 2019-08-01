Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption Derek McGraw Ferguson (left) and Jonathon Kelly are both from Glasgow

Two men from Scotland feature on a list of the UK's most wanted fugitives, who are believed to be at large in Europe.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said it was releasing details of 11 fugitives who were on the run in the hope leads were generated by people on holiday.

Among them are Derek McGraw Ferguson, 56, from Glasgow, who is wanted in connection with a murder in June 2007.

Jonathon Kelly, 38, from Glasgow, is wanted for return to prison over a number of "extremely violent" assaults.

Both men are being sought as part of the ongoing Operation Captura, a multi-agency drive involving the NCA, Crimestoppers and UK police forces.

Since its launch in 2006, the initiative has seen 84 fugitives returned to the UK out of 96 publicised cases. One case was dropped.

'Eyes and ears'

Andy Cooke-Welling, of the NCA's International Crime Bureau, said: "Operation Captura has been a resounding success but we are still hunting the remaining fugitives on our list and will not stop.

"We urge holidaymakers and expats in Spain and elsewhere across Europe to keep their eyes and ears open this summer.

"There may also be people in the UK with vital information on their whereabouts, and we would urge them to get in touch. Having the public's attention focused on them makes it so much harder to hide."

Mark Hallas, chief executive at Crimestoppers charity, added: "Members of the public are one of our greatest weapons in the fight against crime.

"Once again we are asking the public to help track down most wanted individuals who are sought in connection with some violent, sexual and highly organised crimes."

Image copyright NCA/Crimestoppers Image caption Eleven fugitives have been named the UK's "most wanted"

Ferguson is wanted over the fatal shooting of barman Thomas Cameron in the car park of the Auchinairn Tavern in Bishopbriggs on 28 June 2007.

He is described as being about 5ft 1in tall, bald with with green/blue eyes.

Kelly, who is from the Drumchapel area of Glasgow, is wanted by Police Scotland to serve a jail term for a number of serious assaults.

The violent offender is said to pose a high risk to both police and the public.

His crimes include a serious assault in which he stabbed and paralysed his victim using a machete.

Kelly received sentences totalling more than 16 years for his crimes.

When he was later released on licence from Low Moss Prison in East Dunbartonshire, he failed to comply with its conditions and the licence was revoked.

He has been unlawfully at large since 2014.