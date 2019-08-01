Police seal off Drumchapel street over 'grenade' find
- 1 August 2019
An explosive has been discovered at a property in Glasgow, prompting police to seal off a street.
Officers were called to Ledmore Drive, Drumchapel at about 17:00 and found the "grenade-type object" during a search.
A bomb disposal squad was also sent to the area, near Langfaulds Primary, to inspect the object while some residents were evacuated.
The incident is not thought to be malicious, the BBC understands.