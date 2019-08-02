Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The service worked with those deemed at serious risk of harming others

A group working with some Scotland's most dangerous young people is to close because of a lack of funding.

The Interventions for Vulnerable Youth (IVY) service provides psychological support for those aged 12-18 deemed a serious risk to others.

But a post on its website confirmed the service, based at the Centre for Youth and Criminal Justice at Strathclyde University, would close on 31 October.

IVY is thought to be the only dedicated team of its kind in the UK.

The post said the decision had been taken with regret.

It continued: "We appreciate that you will be concerned about what this means for these children and young people, which is why we are giving as much notice as is possible, so alternative services/support can be sought."

IVY said work had been ongoing for several months to locate the service within a new organisation as it was not sustainable due to the year by year funding arrangement.

'Risk assessment'

They added: "Delivering the IVY service from a university base was always intended to be a pilot from which we looked to establish a more appropriate and sustainable home for the long term."

The statement said there are no definite new location plans in place for IVY, but it was hoped an agreement would be reached in the "near future".

The Scottish government said it was committed to supporting the service.

Image copyright Google Image caption The service was based at the Centre for Youth and Criminal Justice at Strathclyde University

A spokesman said: "The Interventions for Vulnerable Youth project was introduced by the Centre for Youth and Criminal Justice as a pilot in 2014 to promote best practice in forensic mental health risk assessment and management for young people who present a serious risk of harm to others.

"We have supported this project since its introduction and will continue to support partners delivering IVY to seek alternative sustainable arrangements for this service in the future."