Image copyright Spindrift Image caption The pilots were arrested before boarding a scheduled flight to New York

Two United Airline pilots have been arrested at Glasgow Airport for allegedly failing a breath test before boarding a flight to New York.

The men, aged 45 and 61, have not been charged but remain in custody and are expected to appear before Paisley Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Police Scotland confirmed officers were called to the airport at 0735.

The men were arrested before boarding flight UA162.

It was expected to take off for Newark at around 0900 but was cancelled.

Pilots jailed

A force spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that two men, aged 61 and 45, have been arrested and remain in police custody pending a scheduled court appearance on Tuesday 6 August for alleged offences under the Railways and Transport Safety Act 2003 (Section 93)."

The legislation covers carrying out pilot duties while under the influence of alcohol.

In 2017, two United Airline pilots were jailed for breaching drink-fly limits at Glasgow Airport.

First Officer Paul Grebenc, 35, was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

His colleague Carlos Roberto Licona, 45, was jailed for 15 months.

Both had been arrested while preparing to take off from Glasgow on 27 August 2016.