Man treated in hospital after flat 'attack and rape'
- 3 August 2019
A man was taken to hospital after he was attacked and raped in a flat in East Kilbride.
The 35-year victim raised the alarm at about 0520 after the incident, which happened in the Glen Urquhart estate.
The man was transferred to Hairmyres Hospital where he was treated and later released.
Police said investigations into the serious sex assault are ongoing but BBC Scotland understands officers are following a definite line of inquiry.