Image copyright NHS GGC Image caption The Royal Hospital for Children opened in 2015

A ward has been closed to new admissions at Glasgow's Royal Hospital for Children after two young patients contracted infections.

A number of measures have already been put in place at the ward to improve the water supply and air quality.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said, however, there was "nothing to link the infections to the ward's infection control practices or the environment".

Outpatients and day cases are being dealt with as normal.

A health board spokeswoman said: "Infection rates remain within expected levels for the patients treated on Ward 6A, however in light of two rarer infections, we are taking the precaution of reviewing infection control practices and procedures and the ward environment.

"These are two different infections and at this stage there is nothing to link the infections to the ward's infection control practices or the environment.

"In order to facilitate our investigations, we require to keep part of the ward unoccupied for a short period."

She added: "In addition we are taking the precaution of prescribing prophylactic antibiotics for patients on the ward."