Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ten people were killed in the tragedy on 29 November 2013

The fatal accident inquiry into the Clutha helicopter crash has concluded.

Pilot David Traill died along with two crew and seven pub customers when a police helicopter crashed into the roof of the Glasgow bar on 29 November 2013.

The inquiry started in April and Sheriff principal Craig Turnbull said he would make his determinations as quickly as possible.

Sheriff principal Turnbull acknowledged that the delay in holding the inquiry had caused great distress.

A number of representatives for the victims expressed disappointment in the proceedings.

Image caption (Top: L to R) David Traill, PC Kirsty Nelis, PC Tony Collins, Gary Arthur, Samuel McGhee (Bottom: L to R) Colin Gibson, Robert Jenkins, Mark O'Prey, John McGarrigle, Joe Cusker

Donald Findlay QC, representing Mary Kavanagh, the partner of victim Robert Jenkins, said she felt crash victims did not feature enough during the inquiry held at Hampden Park.

Gordon Jackson QC, representing the family of victim Gary Arthur, said he had asked the Crown Office why there had been such a long delay in starting the inquiry and said he would ask them for an apology if their explanation was not entirely satisfactory.

The Crown Office has previously acknowledged the delay in calling a fatal accident inquiry into the crash.

Helicopter pilot Mr Traill, 51; PC Tony Collins, 43; and PC Kirsty Nelis, 36, lost their lives in the crash along with seven customers who were in the bar on Stockwell Street.

They were Gary Arthur, 48; Joe Cusker, 59; Colin Gibson, 33; Robert Jenkins, 61; John McGarrigle, 58; Samuel McGhee, 56; and Mark O'Prey, 44.

