Image caption John Connelly had been on a night out with friends on 15 July

Police are investigating whether a man whose body was pulled from a Glasgow canal was attacked before his death.

John Connelly, 28, was found at Speirs Wharf, Port Dundas, on 22 July.

He was last seen alive on CCTV in the underpass at Garscube Road seven days earlier, where police believe he was involved in an incident that left him with injuries to his head and body.

They have so far established that he was with friends in the city centre on 15 July between 20:00 and 22:00.

He walked along Buchanan Street about 22:00 past the Bus Station and Buchanan Galleries. He was also seen on Sauchiehall Street and West Nile Street.

Walking off

At about 22:10 he stopped outside a property on Renfrew Street before walking off - he was also seen on Dundasvale Court, before being captured on CCTV at the Garscube Road underpass.

Mr Connelly was wearing a black Adidas hoodie with white stripes down the sleeves, black joggers and royal blue Nike trainers.

Image copyright Google Image caption John Connelly's body was pulled from the water at Speirs Wharf, Port Dundas

Det Insp John Morrison said: "It's important we establish exactly what happened to John before his death.

"I am appealing to anyone who saw John that night to contact us. You may not realise that what you saw or know is significant but let us be the judge of that.

"Your information could be vital in helping us piece together exactly what happened to John.

"This area of Garscube Road at Speirs Wharf is popular with the community, it is used by runners, dog walkers and skateboarders and I'm appealing to anyone who uses this route to think back and consider if they saw anything."