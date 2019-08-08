Man taken to hospital after Glasgow street sealed off
- 8 August 2019
A man has been taken to hospital after police sealed off a street in the south side of Glasgow.
Officers were called to Mannering Road, Shawlands, at about 16:50, after concerns were raised for the man's wellbeing.
Armed officers and negotiators were in attendance before the operation was stood down shortly after 18:00.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said the man had been taken to hospital. It is understood that no-one was injured.