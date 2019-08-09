Image copyright BIG Image caption Ellen was among care home residents taking part in the activity

A group of elderly residents from a care home near Glasgow have been enjoying life in the fast lane.

The pensioners, aged between 77 and 101, from the Whitecraigs Care Home in Thornliebank, were having a day out on go-karts.

They included Percy, who turns 102 later this month, and 95-year-old Ellen.

"I would give everything a try once," Ellen said. "I kept telling them to go faster, it was great."

She added: "I told Betty (88) that I would do it if she would, so I had to go for it.

"I can't wait to tell my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren all about it. I hope that it inspires them to be brave and embrace every opportunity."

Image copyright BIG Image caption Percy turns 102 later this month

Amanda Randou, activities co-ordinator at Whitecraigs, said: "We get requests within the care home to take part in things like zip-lining and skydiving and we try to accommodate as much as we can."

The day out at The Experience in Glasgow's Hillington Park was organised through the Accessible Karting programme.