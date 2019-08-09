Glasgow & West Scotland

Thornliebank pensioners experience go-karting

  • 9 August 2019
Ellen, 95, in a go kart Image copyright BIG
Image caption Ellen was among care home residents taking part in the activity

A group of elderly residents from a care home near Glasgow have been enjoying life in the fast lane.

The pensioners, aged between 77 and 101, from the Whitecraigs Care Home in Thornliebank, were having a day out on go-karts.

They included Percy, who turns 102 later this month, and 95-year-old Ellen.

"I would give everything a try once," Ellen said. "I kept telling them to go faster, it was great."

She added: "I told Betty (88) that I would do it if she would, so I had to go for it.

"I can't wait to tell my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren all about it. I hope that it inspires them to be brave and embrace every opportunity."

Image copyright BIG
Image caption Percy turns 102 later this month

Amanda Randou, activities co-ordinator at Whitecraigs, said: "We get requests within the care home to take part in things like zip-lining and skydiving and we try to accommodate as much as we can."

The day out at The Experience in Glasgow's Hillington Park was organised through the Accessible Karting programme.

Image copyright BIG
Image caption Betty, 88, enjoyed experiencing life in the fast lane